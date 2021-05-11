Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

PENN opened at $81.07 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 813.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 81,330 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $203,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Q Capital Solutions boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the first quarter. Q Capital Solutions now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

