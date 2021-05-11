Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By DA Davidson

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WW. B. Riley upped their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

WW International stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

