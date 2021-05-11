Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

KRP opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

