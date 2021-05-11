Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $155.04 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

