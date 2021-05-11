Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Shares of CI opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

