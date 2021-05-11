Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Increased by Analyst

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GasLog Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

GLOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

