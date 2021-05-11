Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Reduced by Truist Securiti

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ManTech International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.