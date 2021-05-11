Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Decreased by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

RDFN stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Redfin has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

