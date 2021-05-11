Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,927 shares of company stock worth $7,824,607. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.