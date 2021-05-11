Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

