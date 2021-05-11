Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

