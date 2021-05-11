Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for WestRock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WRK stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.