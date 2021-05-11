Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CW stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.