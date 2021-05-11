Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,998. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $104,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.