Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.