Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $241.97 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,416 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

