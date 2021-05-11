Qcash (QC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.96 million and $1.89 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.78 or 0.00666403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00243283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $667.03 or 0.01182910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00746135 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

