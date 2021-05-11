QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. QCR posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. QCR has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in QCR by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in QCR by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

