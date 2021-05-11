QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0138

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $9,002.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00084090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00060527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00107452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.00783601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.45 or 0.09359755 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

