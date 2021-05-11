Quark (QRK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,696.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1,247.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and $2,696.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1,014.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

