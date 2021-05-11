QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Cap of $193.24 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $193.24 million and $8.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.