Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3,636.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quidel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $68,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

