Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quidel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

