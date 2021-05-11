RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

