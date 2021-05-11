Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $64,444.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

