Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,561 shares of company stock worth $4,146,497. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.