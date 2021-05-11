Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.05. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

