Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,419 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

