Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.