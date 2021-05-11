Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

