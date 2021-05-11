Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

NOC opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.34 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

