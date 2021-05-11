Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 329 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $6,763,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

