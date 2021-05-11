Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

