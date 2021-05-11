Reach plc (LON:RCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.26 Per Share

Reach plc (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £722.44 million and a PE ratio of -26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.64. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.13 ($3.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

