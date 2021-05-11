RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

