Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Citrix Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citrix’s Q1 results reflect decline in both Workspace and App Delivery and Security revenues. Also, shift toward software-based solutions from traditional hardware is likely to dent App Delivery and Security revenues in the days ahead. Further, decline in Professional Services revenues is an overhang. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year to date basis. Nonetheless, Citrix is well-poised to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike is also expected to boost the company’s presence in the software as a service (SaaS)-based collaborative work management solutions’ space.”

4/30/2021 – Citrix Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/21/2021 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/13/2021 – Citrix Systems is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

CTXS stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

