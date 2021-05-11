Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manulife Financial (MFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC):

5/7/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$30.50 to C$31.50.

4/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

4/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

4/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

4/20/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a market cap of C$50.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

