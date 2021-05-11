Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

5/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.50.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$32.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

4/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.70. 786,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,290. The stock has a market cap of C$21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.38. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

