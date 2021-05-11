Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently:

5/5/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Meanwhile, though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so”

5/3/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2021 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,382. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.44. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

