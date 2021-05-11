Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVasive (NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $80.00.

4/26/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $80.00.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,282. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,459,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

