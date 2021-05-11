Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,155.82 or 1.00874598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00238032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

