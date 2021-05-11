Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RBC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.35. 186,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,420. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

