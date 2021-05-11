Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 552 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 390,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27.

