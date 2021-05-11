Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

