Rekor Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 35,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical volume of 2,834 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

