renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $477,456.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.00747212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 128.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00244901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.28 or 0.01205067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00733577 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

