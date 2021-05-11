Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart Sells 12,788 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:RSG opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.