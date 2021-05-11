Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart Sells 12,788 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RSG opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

