Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Datadog, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Datadog in a report released on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

DDOG stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,561.15 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.