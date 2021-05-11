Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intrusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

