Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vonovia SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonovia in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

VONOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $31.20 on Monday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

